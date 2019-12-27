C-CAT 2020: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing is likely to declare the scores of the Common Admission Test on Friday, i.e., December 27. The C-CAT was conducted on December 8 and December 15 this year, stated a report.

Students who got admissions in thee month of August will appear for the C-CAT in June, while those belonging to the February admission slot will appear for the exam during December.

The C-CAT classes is slated to begin on February 18. The seat-allocation will take place based on the C-CAT rank secured by candidates, the order of preferences of courses and centers allotted at the time of counselling.

Candidates who clear the C-CAT would get admission in various PG Diploma courses of C-DAC namely Geoinformatics (PG-DGi), Advanced Computing (PG-DAC), Big Data Analytics, IT Infrastructure, Systems and Security, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobile Computing, System Software Development, Advanced Secure Software Development, HPC System Administration, Embedded Systems Design, VLSI Design and Biomedical Instrumentation and Health Informatics, stated a report.

About Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC):

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing falls under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The purpose of this organisation is to conduct research in IT, Electronics and associated areas.