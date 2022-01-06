C-DAC Bengaluru Recruitment 2022: Center for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has released a recruitment notification. Eligible candidates will be hired for various posts including that of Technical Assistant, Sr Technical Assistant, Project Engineer, and others. The online application begins from today, January 6, 2022. The last date to apply for the above posts is January 18, 2022. A total of 130 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply for the desired posts from the official website, cdac.in.Also Read - OMC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Junior Accountant, Other Posts on omcltd.in | Check Eligibility, Pay Scale

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Technical Assistant (Electronic Design Automation – EDA): 01

Senior Technical Assistant – System Administrator: 01

Senior Technical Assistant – Network Administrator: 01

Project Engineer – Embedded System Design, VLSI & IOT Technologies: 11

Senior Project Engineer – Embedded System Design, VLSI & IOT Technologies: 01

Senior Project Engineer- Embedded System Software: 02

Project Engineer –VLSI Design (Digital / Analog): 08

Project Engineer –VLSI Design: 06

Project Engineer– Firmware/Software/Embedded System Design: 03

Project Engineer – VLSI Architecture / VLSI Circuit / VLSI System Design: 02

Senior Project Engineer – VLSI Design (Physical Design): 05

Senior Project Engineer –VLSI Design (Logic Design): 05

Senior Project Engineer – Firmware/Software/Embedded System Design: 02

Project Manager – Firmware/Software/Embedded System: 01

Project Engineer – Cryptography/ Cryptanalysis Algorithms, Multi-Precision Library: 03

Project Engineer – Cryptography and Cryptanalysis Algorithms, Multi-Precision Library On GPUs(Mathematics): 02

Senior Project Engineer – Cryptography and Cryptanalysis Algorithms, Multi-Precision Libraries On GPUs (CS): 01

Project Engineer – Cyber Security Hardware Software:11

Senior Project Engineer – Cyber Security Hardware Software:06

Project Engineer – System and Application Software UI/UX Engineer: 11

Senior Project Engineer – System and Application Software UI / UX Engineer: 16

Senior Project Engineer – Data Analytics – AI / ML: 05

Project Engineer – Quantum Computing: 07

Senior Project Engineer – Quantum Computing:02

Senior Project Engineer – Quantum Computing: 01

Senior Project Engineer – Solution Architect:01

Senior Project Engineer – Project / Product Management Support Services: 05

C-DAC Adjunct Engineer (CAE): 01

C-DAC Adjunct Engineer (CAE): 02

C-DAC Adjunct Engineer (CAE): 01

How to Apply

Eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website, cdac.in before January 18, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification. Click Here