New Delhi: In view of the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, CA aspirants have reiterated their call for postponement of the upcoming examinations scheduled to begin on July 5, 2021, onwards. Taking to Twitter, a section of the CA aspirants has made an appeal to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI President Atul Kumar Gupta, as well as, the government at the Centre to postpone the exams, organise the exams online or vaccinate all aspirants before holding offline exams. Also Read - ICAI CA 2021: Important Announcement! Change in Exam Centre For Kolkata Candidates - Details Here

Let’s have a look at some of the tweets:

#postponecaexams

I think now we all students have to file a PIL against @theicai to postpone the #caexam .We are not demanding for cancellation. We only want postponement until the second wave come down.Please @theicai be protective for students.Only approx. 20 days left for exam — Harsh jha (@Harshjh12222219) June 3, 2021

Students are suffering from anxiety, ICAI is not giving any assurance @theicai should postpone exams till early august #postponecafoundation CMA , CS, JEE , UPSC…all exams has been postponed except for CA exams #postponecaexams #postponecafoundation #postponecaexam — Akshay Shrivastava (@AKS942) June 2, 2021

Sir we CA students are also the human and duly affected by COVID 19. Kindly take suo moto cognizance of ICAI exams commencing from 5 july. JEE/NEET/CMA are postponed Or otherwise kindly arrange first jab of vaccine to us.@EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia #postponecaexams — Sahil Kala (@SahilKala15) June 2, 2021

Dear ICAI,

Due to increasing number of COVID 19 cases and postponement of other exams like CS ,JEE

I Request to please postpone exams till we get our 1st dose of vaccination@theicaibos @kdhiraj123 @theicai #postponecaexams — Aditya Shah (@AdityaS76095455) June 2, 2021

Dear #ICAI

We students are not for experiments to prove your exam conducting ability.

We want exams to be conducted but by keeping our health on priority.

Provide #vaccination to all students or don’t conduct exams. #postponecaexams — Ashna (@Ashna05188507) June 2, 2021

Earlier on May 26, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI had released the exam date for CA May Exam 2021. The examination for Intermediate, Final, and PQC for old and new courses are set to begin on July 5. The official notice read, “In continuation to the Announcement dated 27th April 2021, it is hereby announced for general information that the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) {Under Old Scheme}, Intermediate {Under New Scheme}, Final {Under Old and New Scheme} and Post Qualification Course, viz.,: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and Internal Taxation- Assessment Test (INTT-AT) of May 2021 examinations shall now commence from Monday, 5th July 2021 across the globe. The detailed schedule/ notification for the said examinations will be announced shortly.”

Along with this, the ICAI has also extended the deadline for the completion of orientation courses or IT training by CA students till June 30, 2021 from May 31, 2021. The students will have to complete Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (ICITSS) consisting of Information Technology Training (ITT) and Orientation Course (OC) each of 15 days before registering for practical training.