New Delhi: The candidates who are preparing for the ICAI CA December Exams, we have some important news for you. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released the Chartered Accountants Exam schedule for the next edition. The candidates must note that the application process for the CA December Exams would begin from September 16, 2021 and will continue till September 30.

ICAI has released the schedule for CA Foundation, Intermediate (IPC) (Old Scheme), Intermediate (New Scheme), Final (Old Scheme as well as New Scheme). Apart from that, dates have also been released for Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination, International Trade Laws and World Trade Organisation (ITL & WTO) Part I and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).

The candidates can now check the examination schedule on the official website of the institute i.e. icai.org.

CA Exams 2021: Important Dates for CA December exams

CA Foundation Course exam (New Scheme): December 13, 15, 17 & 19, 2021

CA Intermediate (IPC) Under Old Scheme (Only for Opt Out Students) Group 1: December 6, 8, 10 and 12, 2021

CA Intermediate (IPC) Under Old Scheme (Only for Opt Out Students) Group 2: December 14, 16 and 18, 2021

CA Intermediate exam under New Scheme (Group 1): December 6, 8, 10 and 12, 2021

CA Intermediate exam under New Scheme (Group 2): December 14, 16, 18 and 20, 2021

CA Final Course Exam under Old Scheme (Only for Opt Out Students) Group 1: December 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2021

CA Final Course Exam under Old Scheme (Only for Opt Out Students) Group 2: December 13, 15, 17 and 19, 2021

CA Final Course Exam under New Scheme (Group 1): December 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2021

CA Final Course Exam under New Scheme (Group 2): December 13, 15, 17 and 19, 2021

Candidates applying for CA Exams 2021 must note that they will have to pay an application fee as well for applying for these exams. Along with these dates, candidates can even check the dates of CA exams for members by checking the official notification.