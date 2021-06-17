New Delhi: With Supreme Court likely to hear the plea seeking directions to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for allowing an additional attempt to any candidate who fails to appear in the July 2021 Chartered Accountant (CA) examinations in view of Covid-19 restrictions soon, Anubha Srivastava Sahai (President India Wide Parents Association Lawyer and child rights activist), who filed a plea on the Supreme Court on behalf of the students, organised a discussion on the matter where over 1000 students, top CA professionals, and media persons participated. Also Read - IGNOU December TEE 2020: IGNOU Extends Re-Evaluation Form Submission Date | Check Details Here

During the two-hour-long discussion, Advocate Sahai spoke at length on how she is shaping her future course of actions and what are her prayers before the Supreme Court. It is also important to note that the plea filed in the apex court also seeks that the notification of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) dated 05.06.2021 which doesn’t offer an “opt-out” option be quashed and set aside. Also Read - Tripura Board Exam 2021: TBSE Likely To Take Decision by THIS Date: Key Updates Students Should Not Miss

Primary concerns of the students:

During the discussion, the student vociferously advocated for an opt-out option to those who do not wish to appear for exams on a date suggested by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) – exam organising institute.

The students said that ICAI should allow an additional attempt to any candidate who fails to appear in the July 2021 Chartered Accountant (CA) examinations in view of Covid-19 restrictions

Students have also said that the court should ensure that at least one examination centre is kept in each district to ensure not more than 50 students are allotted one centre.

Formulation and implementation of specific Covid-19 guidelines specified by the Ministry of Home Affairs for CA examinations must be put in force, the students said.

Key Takeaways From The Discussion:

During the discussion Advocate Anubha said that an application has been filed in the top court regarding the urgent hearing on the matter. She further informed that the Court had earlier rejected the first application on the matter and called it a non-extreme urgent matter. ICAI should provide an option of alternate attempt to any candidate who fails to appear in the July, 2021 examinations on account of any impediment, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic: Advocate Anubha said. Advocate Sahai during the discussion said that the PIL seeks Direction to ICAI to give an extra chance/extension, Opt-Out to those students who are appearing for Intermediate and, Final Course examination under old syllabus. Advocate Sahai also motivated the students to stay united and fight this battle together. Renowned CA Amresh Vashisht, who was part of the discussion, said that he is hopeful that the Supreme Court will take the necessary and the demands of the students will be met. CA Vashisht also heaped praises on the students for taking up this battle to the Supreme Court. Neeraj Arora, a renowned Chartered Account Trainer also took part in the discussion and emphasized on Opt-Out option to those students who are appearing for Intermediate and, Final Course examination under old syllabus. “I congratulate Advocate Anubha for taking the issue to the Supreme Court. This matter needs to be fought legally,” Neeraj said.

Here are the prayers made by Advocate Anubha Sahai in the Supreme Court: