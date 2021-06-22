New Delhi: 5,900 students who are yet to appear in the upcoming Chartered Accountancy (CA) examinations have approached the Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana with their concerns. In a letter to the CJI, the students on Monday urged him to provide an opt-out option for all students, extension of old course attempt and other reliefs. Also Read - Will Treasure CJI's Response to My Letter & Frame It, Says Kerala Schoolgirl

The letter also stressed upon the fact that the July 2021 exam attempt is one last chance for Old course students to clear their exams, failing which they will be hav e to opt for the new course and will have to study the syllabus all over again. Further, the letter also said that no such additional attempt has been provided to the students of July 2021 attempt as opposed to previous year. Also Read - Class 5 Girl Writes to CJI Ramana Hailing SC's Steps Against Covid-19, CJI says 'Beautiful Letter'

What does the letter exactly say:

The students have demanded to provide an opt-out option for upcoming exams, wherein a student who is not able to appear for the upcoming exams either because he/she or any of their family members contract Covid or for any other medical emergency in family or even for any other reason due to the pandemic, be allowed to opt-out in this exam cycle and appear in the next exam before November cycle Many of these old course students will not be able to appear for the examination in the coming exam cycle of July 2021 and it is due to this that they will be shifted to the new course forcefully and all the efforts and years they have put in to study the old course syllabus will go waste and it would be very harsh and rigid to do so, especially when the nation is dealing with a pandemic While conducting the November 2020 exams, the institute not only provided the students with an opt-out option which was exercisable until the last exam of the cycle but it also provided the students an additional attempt in January 2021. Students suffering from Covid were given an option to opt-out and appear for exams in January this year. However, no such additional attempt has been provided to the students of July 2021 attempt which is unfair when we compare it with the benefits that were extended in November 2020

ICAI CA May-July Exam 2021:

The examinations for the Chartered accountant (Final, Intermediate/IPC and PQC ) are scheduled to be held from July 5 to July 20 and the Chartered Accountant (Foundation Examination ) on July 24, 26, 28 and 30. Also Read - Justice UU Lalit Nominated as Executive Chairman of National Legal Services Authority