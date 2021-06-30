New Delhi: A day after the Supreme Court gave nod to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to conduct offline CA exams 2021 from July 5, a three-bench bench of justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose will hear a plea seeking ‘opt-out’ option for students who won’t be able to appear for the exam on account of COVID-19. The court had asked the institute to consider opt-out options for those COVID-affected candidates. Senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan, appearing for the ICAI said that the top court’s suggestion will be implemented. Also Read - CA Exams 2021: Opt-out Option to be Provided to Students in Case of Covid-19, ICAI Submits in Court

12:08 PM: "What they want is now certificate by registered medical practitioner and RTPCR. I also suffered from COVID. I have my prescriptions, but I don't have my report. Now they're asking for both the things", LIVE law quoted Meenakshi Arora as saying.

12:06 PM: Opt-out option is to be given to a candidate who has suffered or his family has suffered due to COVID. The note doesn’t capture it, said Meenakshi Arora referring to the ICAI note.

12:04 PM: Hearing begins in the Supreme Court. Senior Advocate Ramji Srinivasan is appearing for ICAI while Meenakshi Arora is representing of one of the Petitioners.

11:58 AM: Ahead of the hearing, petitioner Anubha Sahai tweeted, “CA Students our PIL is for safety RTPCR test apart from Alternate attempt before November and extension of the old course. For RTPCR Hon’ble SC has agreed yesterday that it’s mandatory but ICAI has not considered it. We will again raise it today.”

11:51 AM: Yesterday, the bench had said that it will take the note by ICAI on record and dispose of the matter accordingly.

11:35 AM: The Court is currently hearing Item 23. Matter is listed at Item 43.

11:30 AM: Earlier on Tuesday, hours after the SC hearing, the ICAI presented detailed SOPs before the top court and asserted the opt-out option will be provided to students in case of Covid-19. The ICAI stated that the opt-out option will also be extended to those candidates (whether under the Old or New Syllabus) who have recently suffered from COVID-19 or yet to recover from the after-effects of the COVID-19 and consequently unable to appear in the Examinations on the production of Medical Certificate issued by Registered Medical.