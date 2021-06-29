New Delhi: All eyes are set on the Supreme Court as a three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar will resume hearing on a plea seeking its directions to postpone the Chartered Accountancy (CA) examinations, scheduled to be held from July 5. Earlier on Monday, the bench had adjourned the hearing and asked the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to respond by Tuesday on suggestions made by petitioners in three separate writ petitions demanding moderation in the SOPs issued for the July-scheduled CA Exams. The plea, filed by Child Right Activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, also sought the top court’s direction for an opt-out option, extra attempt and increased exam centres for the forthcoming session of ICAI CA examinations. Also Read - CA Exams 2021: 'Covid Cases Dipping, July Exams Should Not Be Postponed,' ICAI Tells Supreme Court

