The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a plea seeking its direction for postponement of July-scheduled Chartered Accountancy (CA) examinations if adherence to Covid protocols can not be ensured. Besides deferring the exams, the plea has also sought the top court's direction for an opt-out option, extra attempt and increased exam centres for the forthcoming session of ICAI CA examinations scheduled to begin from July 5. The plea, filed by Child Right Activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai will be heard by a three-judge Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Aniruddha Bose at 10:30 AM.

