CA exams 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the CA Foundation Exam 2021 till July 23 in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The foundation group exams were supposed to be held on June 24, 26, 28, and 30. Also Read - Postpone Exam or Vaccinate All: CA Aspirants Urge ICAI, Centre Amid Rise In Covid Cases

“In view of the ongoing COVID-19 and the interest of welfare and well-being of students and to mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the CA foundation exam. The said examinations will now be commenced from July 24, 2021, across the globe,” read official notification.

“Important Announcement – Revised Schedule of ICAI Chartered Accountant Foundation Examinations, June / July 2021 – 24th, 26th, 28th & 30th July 2021,” ICAI said in a tweet.

The online window for change in the exam city (May/July 2021) will reopen between June 9 to June 11 at icaiexam.icai.org.

Examination Revised Exam Dates CA Foundation Course 2021 24th, 26th, 28th & 30th July 2021 CA Inter IPC Course Group 1 (Old Scheme) 6th, 8th, 10th, 12th July 2021 CA Inter IPC Course Group II (Old Scheme) 14th 16th, 18th July 2021 CA Inter IPC Course Group 1 (New Scheme) 6th, 8th, 10th, 12th July 2021 CA Inter IPC Course Group II (New Scheme) 14th 16th, 18th & 20th July 2021 CA Final Course Group 1 (Old Scheme & New Scheme) 5th, 7th, 9th, 11th July 2021 CA Final Course Group 2 (Old Scheme & New Scheme) 13th, 15th, 17th & 19th July 2021