CA Exams 2021 Latest Update: Hours after the Supreme Court asked the ICAI to extend opt-out option for July exams, and to present a detailed note on how the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the July exam will be conducted, the ICAI on Tuesday presented a detailed SOPs before the Supreme Court and said the opt-out option will be provided to students in case of Covid-19.

In its detailed presentation before the court, the ICAI said that at present, the opt-out option is given in case the examinee or his family members residing in the same premises are infected with COVID-19 on or after June 21 till the completion of the examinations on the production of COVID-19 positive RT-PCR Report.

The ICAI also stated that the opt-out option will also be extended to those candidates (whether under the Old or New Syllabus) who have recently suffered from COVID-19 or yet to recover from the after-effects of the COVID-19 and consequently unable to appear in the Examinations on the production of Medical Certificate issued by Registered Medical Practitioner that the candidate has recently suffered from COVID-19 and is yet to recover.

Check the detailed SOPs from the ICAI here

It said the COVID certificate should bear the registered number of the practitioner and it may be issued by District Medical Officer, Primary Health Centres, Government General Hospitals, Private Hospitals and Registered Medical Practitioners. It also added that such medical certificate will be in addition to the relevant RT PCR Report.

SOPs regarding exam centres: The ICAI said all examination centres will follow the government guidelines relating to Covid-19 and will strictly ensure health and safety of the examinees. “Seating areas shall be adequately sanitized and disinfected. Adequate gap between the candidates shall be maintained. Hand sanitizer would be made available at the examination venues. Only schools, colleges and other academic institutions have been chosen to be Examination Centres,” it said.

Exam functionaries: The ICAI stated that all invigilators, supervisors at the examination venue must wear the masks and maintain social distancing. “Further, all the examination functionaries shall carry ‘No Risk Status’ in Aarogya Setu App installed in their Mobile,” it added.

Last-minute change: The ICAI said that in case there are any last minute change in the examination centres due to operational or logistical reasons, the candidates would be given an option to opt-out of the examination only in case of inter-city change. However, no opt-out option will be given where the change does not involve change of city.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court asked the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to look into all angles and consider having a competent authority to certify that a candidate of CA examinations scheduled in July is unable to appear due to COVID-19 related issues.

The CA exams, conducted by the ICAI in May, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are scheduled to be held from July 5-20.

The Supreme Court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking different reliefs including an opt-out option for the candidates, postponement of the exam, and increase in number of centres this year.