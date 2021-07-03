New Delhi: A group of CA students and members of ICAI on Sunday submitted a representation before the examination committee and the board of studies of the Institute Of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to extend the validity and examination attempts of the Old Course of CA Final & CA IPCC, considering the impact of the 2nd wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Cancel CBSE Compartment/Private/Patrachar Exams For Class 12, Review Plea Filed In Supreme Court

Earlier, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI had released an official notice, allowing an opt-out option for students registered for the July 2021 examination. The option is open for Final, Intermediate/ IPC and PQC Courses as well as CA Foundation Examinations scheduled to be conducted from July 5. Last attempt for old course for Final and IPC students has also been extended till November 2021 cycle.

In a four-page letter, the students have urged the institute to consider the drastic impact of the pandemic on the CA students who lost their family members during these past few months.

Here is the list of reasons as to why ICAI should consider an extension of attempts for Old course students, according to the students:

At least 6 attempts must be provided to the students of Old Course:

As per the decision of the council 6 attempts are given to the students of CA Final Old Course in order to clear their examination but it is most important to note that there are many students that opted out directly to May 2021 cycle from the November 2020 cycle and not to January 2021 cycle, due consideration must be given to these students since this attempt of July 2021 will be the 5th Attempt for these students.

The revised opt-out scheme fails to provide relief in many genuine situations

A revised scheme to Opt-out was rolled out by The Institute on 1st July 2021 after receiving directions received from the Supreme Court, but the notification fails to consider many issues that the students have faced due to this pandemic, these issues have been reproduced below:

Family members of the students living in joint families

According to the students, the notification from the Supreme Court fails to include paternal/maternal uncle, paternal/maternal aunt and cousins living in the same premises in the definition of “family members”. It is due to this lapse, the benefit of this scheme has not been passed on to many students who live in joint families and were affected due to this pandemic.

Students living in hostels & PG’s

There are many of the students who belong to small cities & villages and shift from their hometown to metro cities to pursue this esteemed course and live in hostels & PG’s, but the notification fails to address the issue that if a student was affected due to the pandemic if a roommate or a hostel mate tested positive. It is due to this lapse, the benefit of this scheme has not been passed on to many students who live in hostels & PG’s.

Non-Inclusion of Father-in-law & Mother-in-law

Many of the students who belong to Old course have settled down with their spouse and live in the premise with their in-laws now, but the notification has failed to include in-laws in the definition of “Family members”, it is due to this lapse many students who were genuinely affected by the pandemic have not received the benefit of this notification.

Family members with autoimmune disease & female students with toddlers

According to the students, a few amongst them who belong to the old course have family members who are suffering from autoimmune disease and doctors have strictly told them that if they come in contact with this virus it would prove to be fatal for them. Also, it is most important to note that as per the statements made by the health ministry, third wave of COVID-19 will affect small children and the effects are already visible in Maharashtra, there are female students from old course that are mothering toddlers and they cannot risk the lives of their child, it is due to these reasons, neither they are able to appear for the upcoming exams to protect their family members nor they have an option to Opt-out and appear in the next cycle.

Benefit is already being passed on to the students that are eligible to Opt-out

According to the students, the institute is already passing on the benefit of extension to the students who are eligible to Opt-out and will be making administrative arrangements in November 2021 to conduct exams for the students of old course who are eligible to Opt-out as per the current scheme, then it would be very harsh not to provide an extension to those students who are unable to Opt-out on mere technical grounds whereas the issues do prevail in reality.

No time to prepare for new course in November 2021

The current examination attempt that was supposed to take place is May 2021 was delayed due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and will now be conducted from 5th July 2021. It is pertinent to note that the students of old course that are ineligible to opt-out and will have to skip this attempt due to the effects of pandemic will be shifted to new course, Further they will have to undergo mandatory trainings like MCS & ITT in order to be eligible to appearing for the exams in November 2021 as a new syllabus student. Also, even if the results of this attempt are declared in the first week of September, it would become very difficult for the student to update himself with the new syllabus and simultaneously attend these training in mere 45 to 50 days and a failure due to this difficulty will push his/her career by another 6 months.

PRAYER of the students:

1) Please take suo-moto cognizance of our representation and address them by calling an emergency meeting of the council since the matter is of time bound nature and the deadline expires in 2 days.

2) Please pass appropriate directions so as to provide extension of attempt for the students of old course of Final as well as IPCC or alternatively provide an unconditional Opt-out option for the students of old course.

The students have requested the institute to take suo-moto cognizance of the issues raised above on an urgent & priority basis since the exams are about to start from 5th of July that is just 2 days away and these students have to make a very crucial decision.

“We are hopeful that the said issues will not be rendered remediless and The Institute will deal with the fate of these students in a very sensitive manner,” the students wrote.