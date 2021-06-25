New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday (June 28) will hear the plea filed by Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai seeking directions for an “Opt Out” option to all aspirants who are going to appear in upcoming CA exams 2021 along with other reliefs such as more Exam Centres & Postponement of exam if adherence to Covid Protocols not possible. Also Read - Delhi Asked 4 Times More Oxygen Than Was Required During 2nd Covid Wave: Supreme Court Panel

A three-judge Bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Aniruddha Bose will hear the plea filed by Child Right Activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai on June 28th 2021 at 10:30 am.

This comes after students from all across the country demanded an opt-out option and/or an extra chance in the CA Exams of 2021.

This comes after students from all across the country demanded an opt-out option and/or an extra chance in the CA Exams of 2021. For many days, the students had been demanding the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to look into the matter of CA exams. However, no response was seen from the body. Hence, now the matter will be heard in the Supreme Court by a bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

Student Write To Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana

Earlier, 5,900 students who are yet to appear in the upcoming Chartered Accountancy (CA) examinations have approached the Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana with their concerns. In a letter to the CJI, the students urged him to provide an opt-out option for all students, extension of old course attempt and other reliefs.

The letter also stressed upon the fact that the July 2021 exam attempt is one last chance for Old course students to clear their exams, failing which they will be have to opt for the new course and will have to study the syllabus all over again. Further, the letter also said that no such additional attempt has been provided to the students of July 2021 attempt as opposed to previous year.

What Plea Seeks: