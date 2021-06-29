New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to postpone July-scheduled Chartered Examinations (CA exam 2021). While hearing a batch of pleas seeking its direction for the postponement, an opt-out option, extra attempt and increased exam centres for the ICAI CA examinations, scheduled to be held from July 5, a three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked the institute to consider opt-out options for those COVID-affected candidates. Senior advocate Ramji Srinivasan, appearing for the ICAI said that the top court’s suggestion will be implemented. The apex court has listed the matter for final disposal tomorrow. The SC said that it will take the note by ICAI on record and dispose of the matter accordingly. Also Read - Implement One Nation, One Ration Card Scheme For Migrants by July 31: Supreme Court to States

What Transpired Inside The Court Today

A three-judge bench of the top court said that ‘Opt-out’ has to be for a good reason. “Someone has to certify and ultimately institute will take a call on that. Otherwise, it will be an unending process”, it observed.

The Supreme Court suggested ICAI to relax the condition of RT-PCR certificate and grant Opt-Out Option on last-minute centre change.

The court asked the ICAI to adopt a general approach. “ If a certified copy from an official is given that he cannot appear for a genuine reason and can appear in the next exam. One possibility is I am infected or one possibility is that a family member is infected”, LIVE Law quoted the Bench as saying.

Referring to the ICAI note, senior Counsel Meenakshi Arora, appearinf for one of the petitioners said,"We have gone through the note. I find the note does not cover any issues that we raised at all."

‘CA Exams Are Professional, Should Not Be Equated With CBSE’

'CA Exams Are Professional, Should Not Be Equated With CBSE'

This comes a day after the ICAI informed the Supreme Court that the Covid spread now is substantially low and the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam scheduled in July should not be cancelled or postponed. According to ICAI, the Covid-19 spread is now at a substantially low level, therefore it is an opportune moment to offer aspiring CAs to further their professional careers.

"As on date, the number of Covid-19 cases are comparatively low and thus it would be in the best interest of the candidates if the examination is held as per schedule and not cancelled or postponed", said a note by ICAI.

It further emphasized that CA exams are professional examinations that ought not to be equated with CBSE or other state board examinations for Class 10 or 12. “The ICAI has nor vested interest in holding or not holding the examinations. The only interest for ICAI is to safeguard the interest of the aspiring CAs, ensuring that the exams are held at the most appropriate and conducive time”, added the note.