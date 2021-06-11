New Delhi: Students belonging to 20 states and three union territories have moved to the Supreme Court to seek relief for those appearing in the upcoming cycle of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) examinations. Also Read - ‘No Excuse Please’: SC Asks West Bengal Govt to Implement One Nation-One Ration Card Immediately

In a plea placed before the country's apex court, it is sought that the notification of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) dated 05.06.2021 which doesn't offer an "opt-out" option be quashed and set aside. The plea has also sought an extra chance to candidates appearing for the intermediate and final exams under the old syllabus.

Here are some of the important points from the plea:

The plea filed by Child Right Activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai has sought directions for increasing the number of Examination Centres for CA Exams.

Ensure that at least one Examination Centre is kept in every District of India.

Not more than 50 students are allotted in one Centre.

The petition has also sought a direction to the ICAI to give an extra chance/extension, Opt-out option to those students who are appearing for Intermediate and Final Course examination under Old Syllabus in May 2021 cycle.

The petition urged the court for directions to the institute for granting a fresh option to choose exam centre.

It also sought arrangement of free transportation and accomodation by ICAI for the students.

The plea also requested the court to give directions to the institute to conduct mandatory free COVID-19 tests of all the students, teachers, invigilators and staff who will be deployed at exam centres.

The petitioner has also urged for directions to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to formulate and lay down separate, exclusive guidelines for conducting the CA exams.

Here are some of the important details about the exam:

The CA July Exams 2021 are scheduled to be held from July 5 to July 20, 2021, from 2 pm to 5 pm. Meanwhile, the institute has postponed CA Foundation Examination. The examination will now be conducted from July 24 onwards.