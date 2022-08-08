ICAI CA Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI is likely to announce the CA Foundation Result 2022 date soon. The candidates must note that the soon after the formal announcement of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the institute i.e. caresults.icai.org, icai.org and other websites.Also Read - ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022 Likely to Release on July 21; Here's How to Check

As per reports, the result for CA Foundation May exams is expected to be declared on August 10, 2022. However, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation regarding the same yet. These CA Foundation May exams were held from June 24 to 30, 2022 for all the registered candidates, after CA Inter and Final exams ended.

Here are some of the important details:

CA Foundation Result 2022: Likely by August 11, 2022

CA Foundation Result date confirmation Likely in a day or two

CA Foundation Exam dates: June 24 to 30, 2022

Students are informed that CA Inter Result and CA Final Results – both have been declared by ICAI.

The result date for both these papers were announced by CCM of ICAI Dhiraj Khandelwal.

CA Foundation Results 2022 once declared will be available on number of official websites as shared by ICAI.

Students are reminded that CA November Exam forms would be made available in two days, from August 10, 2022.