Home

Education

CA Foundation Result 2023 LIVE: ICAI CA Dec results at icai.nic.in(Soon); Direct Link

live

CA Foundation Result 2023 LIVE: ICAI CA Dec results at icai.nic.in(Soon); Direct Link

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 for the December Session will be declared today, February 7, 2024. According to the notice released by the institute, the result of the Chartered Accountants Foundatio

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 for the December Session will be declared today, February 7, 2024. According to the notice released by the institute, the result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Candidates can download the ICAI CA Result by visiting the official website .

Trending Now

To access the ICAI CA Result, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number. “The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 7th February 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website ,” reads the notice.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.