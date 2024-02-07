By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CA Foundation Result 2023 LIVE: ICAI CA Dec results at icai.nic.in(Soon); Direct Link
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 for the December Session will be declared today, February 7, 2024. According to the notice released by the institute, the result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Candidates can download the ICAI CA Result by visiting the official website icai.nic.in.
To access the ICAI CA Result, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number. “The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 7th February 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” reads the notice.
