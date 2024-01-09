Home

Education

CA Inter, Final November Results 2023: ICAI Scorecard Released, Check Pass Percentage, Merit List on icai.org

ICAI CA Inter, Final November Result 2023: Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check the official websites of ICAI at icai.org or icai.nic.in and download their results by entering their registration number.

ICAI CA Inter, Final November Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday declared the ICAI CA Inter, Final November Result 2023 and released the scorecard for the Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate Examinations 2023, which was held in November 2023. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check the official websites of ICAI at icai.org or icai.nic.in and download their results by entering their registration number.

It should be noted that the CA Intermediate Exam for Group I was held from November 2 to November 8 and Group 2 from November 10 to November 17. The CA Final exam was held from November 1 to November 15.

According to the ICAI notice, “results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations held in November 2023 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 9th January 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

The CA Final, Inter for November 2022 was last year declared on 10 January.

CA Final November result 2023 direct link

ICAI CA Inter result 2023 direct link

CA Inter November 2023 Results: Check Pass Percentage

As per the results, the CA Inter November 2023 pass percentage for Group 1 stands at 16.78 per cent and for Group 2, the pass percentage stands at 19.18 per cent. Moreover, the overall pass percentage stands at 9.73 per cent.

CA Final November 2023 Results: Check Pass Percentage

As per the CA Final result, the pass percentage stands at 9.42 per cent in both groups. In group 1, the pass percentage stands at 9.46 per cent and in Group 2, the pass percentage stands at 21.6 per cent.

List of Websites to Check Score

Intermediate Examination – icai.nic.in

Final Examination – icai.nic.in/caresult/ipc/

CA Inter, Final November 2023 Results: How To Check Score

First you need to visit ICAI’s official website, icaiexam.icai.org.

On the home page, click on the link for the CA Inter, Final November 2023 results given on the homepage.

Then, you will have to log in with your ICAI CA credentials.

After this, the results of the CA inter and final courses will be shown on the screen.

Download and take a rint for your reference.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.