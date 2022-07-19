ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022 Date: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI) is likely to declare the result of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination on July 21, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the result through the official website, icai.org or icai.nic.in. “The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination held in May 2022 are likely to be declared on Thursday, the 21st July, 2022 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in,” reads the official notice.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Exam Not To Begin From July 21; NTA Director Confirms

To access the CA Intermediate Result 2022, a candidate needs to enter their registration number or PIN number along with their roll number. Below are the steps to download the result. Check Notification HERE

Official Website to Check ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022

How to Download ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India at icai.org and icai.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Download ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022 .”

.” Enter the login credentials such as registration number/ PIN number and roll number.

Your ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

It is to be noted that ICAI has declared the CA Final Result 2022 for May Session on July 15. ICAI has also released the list of the CA Final toppers and their pass percentage for both groups 1 and 2. In CA Final May 2022 result. Anil Shah from Mumbai has topped the exam with AIR-1.