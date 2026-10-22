CA Intermediate September 2026 Results Big Update: ICAI likely to announce result today, details here

The September 2026 CA Intermediate examinations were held from September 1 to 12. Group I examinations took place on September 1, 3 and 6, while Group II papers were conducted on September 8, 10 and 12.

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New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the result for CA Inter Sep 2026 exam today. The candidates who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results. The candidates must note that soon after the formal announcement of the ICAI CA Inter September 2026, the same will be available on the official website of the institute. The direct link to download CA Inter result Sep 2026 PDF will be shared on the result page only. ICAI will also release CA Inter Pass Percentage Sep 2026 and All India Rank

Candidates have to enter their ICAI login details – roll number and registration number to download their scorecard. The scorecard will include candidate’s name, gender, category, DOB; Candidate’s photo; Course/exam name; Examination session/year; Roll number; Course group name; Paper and their scores; Result status – pass/fail; and total marks. Candidates with PASS status will be eligible for CA Final exam.

How to Check CA Intermediate Result 2026?

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the result:

Visit the official ICAI website or click here: caresults.icai.org/

Click on the links indicating CA Intermediate Result Sep 2026

Enter your ICAI roll number and registration number

Enter CAPTCHA code as displayed

Click on ‘submit’ and check your CA result

CA Inter Sep Result Date and Time 2026

ICAI has announced the release date for CA Intermediate September 2026 examination. According to the schedule shared, candidates can expect their scorecards by tomorrow evening. However, based on past session’s release timeline, ICAI may release the result by 10:30 AM.

ICAI CA Intermediate Result: Official Link

Following are the official websites for CA Inter result:

icai.org

caresults.icai.org/caresult

Here are some of the key details: