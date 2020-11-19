The candidates who are preparing for CA January/February exam 2021, we have some important news for you. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released the exam date for CA January/February Exam 2021 on November 19, 2020. According to the date sheet announced by the institute, the Chartered Accountant exam would be conducted from January 21, 2021, onwards. Also Read - ICAI CA Exam 2020 to be Postponed? Feasibility of Conducting CA Exams to be Assessed, ICAI Tells Supreme Court

The candidates can check the official notice on the official website of the institute i.e. icai.org.

As per the official notice, the exam would be conducted in all cities where exams are currently scheduled for November 2020 exam. The schedule of the exam and the admit card details would be intimated to the candidates soon after the last date of the 'opt-out' scheme.

As per the opt-out scheme, the candidates who themselves or their family members are suffering from COVID19 or are residing in containment zones can attempt another exam cycle in January/February 2021 or May 2021. Also, students who have symptoms of COVID19 at any time up to the conclusion of exams can avail this scheme.

The Institute has also issued an exam center change notice where around 30 exam centers have either been changed or had minor corrections in the address for the November 2020 exam. CA November Exam 2020 would be conducted from November 21 to December 14, 2020.