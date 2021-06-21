New Delhi: A sigh of relief for the CA July Exam candidates who were demanding an opt-out option for those infected with the COVID-19 virus. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday said that those candidates who are infected with the virus can avail opt-out option in upcoming CA July Exams 2021 (final, intermediate/ IPC and IQC courses). Also Read - CBSE Compartment Exam 2021: Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Till Tomorrow
The institute further said that the candidates whose parents, grandparents, spouse, children or siblings are Covid-19 infected and residing in the same premises can also opt-out from the exams.
Important Announcement regarding ICAI Chartered Accountancy Examinations(Final, Intermediate/ IPC, Foundation and PQC Courses) – May/ July 2021 – Details regarding Opt – Out Option being provided to Candidates
How Candidates Can Exercise The Opt-Out Option?
- Login to the examination portal
- Submit the Covid-19 positive RTPCR report, Aadhaar card, and self-declaration form (as prescribed by ICAI).
- It is important to note that the candidates need to submit the Covid-19 positive RTPCR report issued by the government recognised laboratory.
"It may be noted that all such reports shall be verified by ICAI from the said laboratory and in case the same is found to be false/ fabricated, strict actions as decided by the committee shall be taken," reads the official notification.
Here are some of the important details:
- The candidates who opt-out from May/ July 2021 examination cycle will be allowed to write their examinations in November 2021 exam cycle.
- The last attempt of the old course for final and intermediate (IPC) examinations shall be extended to November 2021 examinations
- This will be only for those students who are allowed to opt-out from May/ July 2021 examinations.
- The candidate should note that if he/she had opted out in any paper during the entire cycle of the examination then he/she will not be permitted to appear in any of the remaining papers.
- If a student has appeared for the first group and then opts out before the conclusion of the examination of the last paper of the second group.
- The result of the first group will be declared and the opt-out option will apply only to the second group.