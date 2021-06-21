New Delhi: A sigh of relief for the CA July Exam candidates who were demanding an opt-out option for those infected with the COVID-19 virus. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday said that those candidates who are infected with the virus can avail opt-out option in upcoming CA July Exams 2021 (final, intermediate/ IPC and IQC courses). Also Read - CBSE Compartment Exam 2021: Supreme Court Adjourns Hearing Till Tomorrow

The institute further said that the candidates whose parents, grandparents, spouse, children or siblings are Covid-19 infected and residing in the same premises can also opt-out from the exams.

How Candidates Can Exercise The Opt-Out Option?

Login to the examination portal

Submit the Covid-19 positive RTPCR report, Aadhaar card, and self-declaration form (as prescribed by ICAI).

It is important to note that the candidates need to submit the Covid-19 positive RTPCR report issued by the government recognised laboratory.

"It may be noted that all such reports shall be verified by ICAI from the said laboratory and in case the same is found to be false/ fabricated, strict actions as decided by the committee shall be taken," reads the official notification.

Here are some of the important details: