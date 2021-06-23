CA Exams 2021 Latest News: As the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to hold the CA foundation, inter and final exams in July, several students across the country on Wednesday again urged the institute to include an opt-out facility in the CA May/July session exam and allowing the applicants to carry forward their candidature with an extra attempt other than the November 2021 attempt. Also Read - Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Infosys Officials, Reviews Tech Glitches On New I-T e-Filing Portal

Many CA aspirants are also urging the institute to postpone the exams with a social media campaign on Twitter using #caexams, #caexam, #justiceforcaaspirants, #justiceforca_students, #justiceforcaaspirants, #justiceforca_students, #caexams, #icaiexamspostponement, #postponecaexams.

These protests and social media campaigns are happening at a time when the CA Final, Inter, IPC and PQC exams have been scheduled to be held between July 5 and July 20, 2021, and the CA Foundation exams from July 24 to July 30.

Issuing a notification in this regard, the institute has provided an extra attempt for the old course students and they will be allowed to appear in the November cycle.

Recently, over 6,000 students have written to the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana urging him to take suo motu cognisance of students’ demands including opt-out option for all students affected by Covid or reasons associated with Covid, extension of old course, and additional attempts for ICAI CA students.

Urging the ICAI to pay attention to the issues raised by students for the upcoming CA exam, Kirit Somaiya, former member of Parliament and a Chartered Accountant said: “Requested ICAI to check issues raised by Students for 5 July CA Exam. Concern about getting COVID or having Patients at home/housing complex. Old Course Students Fear to lose an attempt requesting postponement or provision for additional attempt (other than November 2021).”

