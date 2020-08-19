New Delhi: The Government of India on Wednesday approved the proposal to set up National Recruitment Agency (NRA) which aims to replace the multiple job examinations with a Common Eligibility Test (CET). Also Read - National Recruitment Agency Will Prove to be Boon For Crores of Youngsters, Says PM Modi

The announcement was made by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar during a press briefing over several cabinet decisions. Also Read - RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: Last Day Today For Application in 926 Vacancies, Register Now on Official Website at rbi.org.in

With the approval of NRA, nearly 2.5 job seekers in India who apply for multiple examinations to various government and public sector agencies will now have to appear for a single online entrance test, CET, the scores of which will be valid for up to three years. Also Read - LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: Registration Begins, Apply Now For Assistant Manager Legal Posts on Official Website at lichousing.com

“This decision will benefit job seeking youth of the country,” Javadekar said in the briefing.

“There are almost more than 20 recruitment agencies in central govt. Although we are making exams of only three agencies common as of now, in course of time we will be able to have Common Eligibility Test for all recruitment agencies,” noted Secretary to the Government, C Chandramouli.

Union Cabinet approves setting up of 'National Recruitment Agency' to conduct Common Eligibility Test. This decision will benefit job seeking youth of the country: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar pic.twitter.com/oSbo1sIAus — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

The NRA will also help cut unnecessary costs, inconvenience and time for the government as well as the candidates, and make it hassle-free for those appearing for the exams.

Here are the major changes under the new National Recruitment Agency:

1. There will be no separate examinations but a single online CET for recruitment in non-gazetted posts in the government and public sector banks.

2. The CET scores will be valid for up to three years from the date of result declaration.

3. Each candidate will get two additional chances to improve their scores. The best out of the three scores will be considered.

4. Candidates will be able to apply for jobs in different sectors depending upon his aptitude and preferences based on the CET score.

5. CET merit list by the NRA will also apply for recruitment to state government jobs on a cost-sharing basis.

6. The NRA will be similar to the National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducts common entrance exams for admissions to undergraduate course in medical and engineering colleges across India.

The NRA proposal was first made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February during the Union Budget briefing. On June 25, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had said that it was at an advance stage and will be established soon.