Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Deputy Field Officer (GD). Note, the recruitment notification has been published in the employment newspaper dated January 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the same through offline mode on or before March 04, 2022.Also Read - Assam Police Platoon Commander Result 2021 Out on slprbassam.in | Download Via Direct Link Given Here

Important Dates Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Technical Entry Scheme Course at joinindianarmy.nic.in | Details Inside

The last day to submit the offline application: March 04, 2022. Also Read - APSC Recruitment 2021: Last Date Extended for 44 Stenographer Posts; Apply on apsc.nic.in

Vacancy Details

Total: 38 Posts

Balochi – 04

Bhasa – 02

Burmese – 04

Dari – 04

Dzonkha – 04

Dhivehi – 04

Kachin – 04

Sinhala – 04

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates applying for the above post must have completed

Bachelor’s Degree with specified language as a subject. or

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with Two years Diploma in the specified language. OR Native Level Proficiency* in the specified language.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

According to the job notification, candidates applying for the posts of Deputy Field Officer (GD) must be between 21 to 30 years.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the exam.

Cabinet Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 44,900.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can send the application along with requisite certificates and two self-attested recent passport size colour photographs with name and Date of Birth(DOB) on the back, which should be clearly superscribed as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF DEPUTY FIELD OFFICER (GD)”, by ORDINARY POST to Post Bag No. 001, Lodhi Road Head Post Office, New Delhi-110003.