New Delhi: The Comptroller and Auditor General is inviting applications to fill vacancies under sports quota. The candidates who are interested and eligible can visit the official website of the CAG i.e. cag.gov.in to get all the important information. The vacancies that need to be filled are for Auditor/Accountant and clerk. The candidates can check the eligibility and age limit on the official websiteAlso Read - CAG Recruitment 2021: Comments Invited For Level 5 Auditor And Accountant Post Recruitment | Check Details Here

Official notice reads, “The persons selected for the post of Clerk will have to qualify the Typing Test after appointment. The persons selected for the post of Auditor/Accountant will have to qualify the Departmental Confirmatory Test for Auditor/Accountant within two years from the date of their appointment. Failure to pass the typing test (for clerk) and confirmatory test (for Auditor/ Accountant) will render the Clerk/Auditor/Accountant, as the case may be,liable for discharge from service.”

The candidates must note that the last date to apply for the same is 30 days from date of publication. The recruitment notice has been published on October 2, 2021. For CAG accountant vacancies, CAG auditor vacancies, and CAG clerk vacancies, the minimum required age is 18 years and the upper age limit is 27 years.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the posts:

Candidates applying for both the positions of Auditor/Accountant and Clerk/DEO-Grade-A will have to submit separate applications for both the posts.

The duly filled application form should be submitted to the concerned Nodal Office as mentioned in the notification.

The official website to download forms and Annexures is www.cag.gov.in.

Education Qualification

Auditor/Accountant: Bachelor’s Degree of a recognized University.

Clerk/DEO-Grade-A: 12th class or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board or University.

CAG auditor vacancies: Salary

Auditor/Accountant: Level 5 in the Pay Matrix (Pre-revised Pay in the Pay Band Rs. 5200-20200 with Grade Pay Rs 2800/-)

Clerk/DEO-Grade-A: Level 2