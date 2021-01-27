CAG Recruitment 2021: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India, CAG India, has invited comments for Level 5 Auditor and Accountant posts recruitment on official website cag.gov.in. The stakeholders can share their comments by February 19.

PLEASE NOTE: CAG has only released a notice for a proposed recruitment drive. Candidates must not mistake this for the recruitment notice inviting applications.

According to a draft notification, there are a total of 10811 posts for Accountant and Auditors with CAG India for 2021.

Candidates must go through the notification before sharing their comments.

Proposed Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must have a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University. Language proficiency will also be tested.

Age Limit

A candidate must be 18 to 27 years of age.

Pay Scale

Auditor and Accountant posts- Level- 5 (Rs. 29200- 92300).

CAG Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at cag.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Employee Corner’

Step 3: Now, search for opening in the given box

Step 4: Fill up the application form

Step 5: Upload documents as asked.

Step 6: Send the form along with documents to the given address.

Shri V S Venkatanathan, Asstt. C & AG(N), O/o the C&AG of India, 9, Deen Daya; Upadhya Marg, New Delhi – 110124.