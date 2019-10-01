Calcutta University Result 2019: The Calcutta University has announced the annual results of B.Com Second Semester examination on its official website. Students of Honours/General/Major programme at the university, who attempted the exam held under the CBCS system can check their scores at the result portal of West Bengal Government i.e. wbresults.nic.in.

Here’s How to Check Your Calcutta University B.Com Second Semester Results 2019:

Step 1: Log into wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says, ‘University of Calcutta – Result of B.Com. 2nd Semester (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2019 (under CBCS)’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter all the login credentials including your Roll Number.

Step 5: Click on the submit button. Now, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: After checking, download and take a printout of your results for future use.

It must be noted that this result is only for informational purposes. The University will provide the official mark sheet of B.Com second semester exams soon.