Calcutta University 3rd Semester Result 2019: The University of Calcutta (CU) has announced the third semester result for B.Com. students. Students can check their result on the official website wbresults.nic.in.

Notably, the result has been announced for B.Com. Honour, General and Major courses. Earlier, on July 10, the University had announced the B.Com. fifth semester result.

Steps to check CU 3rd Semester Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘B.Com. Semester-III (Honours/General/Major) Exams-2019’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on ‘Submit’

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download the result and keep a copy for future use

Alternatively, students can click here to view the result directly.

Founded on January 24, 1857, the CU is a collegiate public state university located in Kolkata. It has a total of 14 campuses spread over the capital city of West Bengal and its suburbs.