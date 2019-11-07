Calcutta University B.Com Results 2019: The Calcutta University on Thursday announced the 4th-semester results of B.Com (Hons and General) examination 2019 on its official website. Students who attempted either of the exams are requested to check their scores at wbresults.nic.in.

Here’s How to Check Your Calcutta University Results 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of Calcutta University, i.e., wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link that says, ‘B.Com. Semester-IV (Honours & General) Examinations, 2019 (under CBCS)’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter all your login credentials.

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: After checking your scores, download and take a print out of the same for future use.