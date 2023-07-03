Calcutta University Law Application Form 2023 Out On July 5 At caluniv.ac.in; Check Seat Matrix, Eligibility

Home

The Calcutta University LLB entrance exam admission 2023 to be held in the last week of July. The university has announced the application fee, eligibility criteria and the number of seats on offer.

Last date to apply for the CU LLB application 2023 is July 19.

The University of Calcutta’s faculty of law is all set to start the registration process for admission to the 5-year integrated LLB programme. The CU LLB admission registration will begin in online mode from July 5 for the academic year 2023-24. Interested candidates can fill out the registration form at the official website, caluniv.ac.in. Notably, the CU LLB entrance exam will be conducted for a total of 100 marks in computer-based mode. The multiple-choice questions will have knowledge-based problems testing the English language skills, general reasoning, current affairs and general knowledge of an applicant .

As per the given schedule, the examination authority will conduct the Calcutta University LLB 2023 entrance exam in the last week of this month. The hall ticket for LLB admission will be issued from July 25 to 29. The last date to apply for the Calcutta University LLB application 2023 is July 19. Students are advised to read all the instructions carefully available on the website before submitting the registration form.

CU LLB Admission 2023: Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee online to register for the course. The fee for the general category candidates is Rs 500. SC, ST, PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 250.

CU LLB Admission 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for Calcutta University’s 5-Year LLB programme for the academic year 2023 must have completed their class 12 exam or its equivalent from the board recognised by the University of Calcutta. General category applicants should have scored a minimum of 45 per cent marks in the best of four subjects, excluding environmental studies of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). SC, ST, OBC, Person with Disability must have secured at least 40 per cent marks in the best four subjects. Students passing from the board other than WBCHSE like ISC, CBSE, Rabindra Mukto Vidyalay and NIOS should obtain an ‘equivalance certificate’ from the Registrar.

CU LLB admission 2023: Registration process

Step 1: Go to the official website of Calcutta University- caluniv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CU LLB 2023 link to register.

Step 3: Fill out the form with the necessary details as asked.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents and pay the registration fee.

Step 6: Check the application before submitting.

Step 7: Submit the form and download it for future reference.

CU LLB admission 2023: CU Law colleges Seat matrix

Calcutta University has also announced the seat matrix in the affiliated colleges.

Department of Law, University of Calcutta (Hazra Campus)- 120

Surendranath Law College (Sealdah)- 180

Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College- 120

South Calcutta Law College- 120

Bikash Bharati Law College- 120

Rabindra Siksha Sammilani Law College- 120

Jyotirmoy School of Law- 120

Shyambazar Law College- 120

George School of Law- 120

Sureswar Dutta Law College- 120

Heritage Law College- 180

Kolkata Police Law Institute (Alipore Body Guard Lines, Kolkata)- 60

LJD Law College- 240

AR Law College- 120

