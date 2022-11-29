Top Recommended Stories
Calcutta University CU Result 2022 Declared For BA, BSc 4th Semester Exams at caluniv.ac.in, Link Here
Calcutta University CU Result 2022: Calcutta University has declared the result for the B.A./B.Sc.Semester-IV(Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2022 (Under CBCS), today, November 29, 2022. Eligible students can download the Calcutta University, CU 4th Semester Result 2022 by visiting the official website at caluniv.ac.in. To access the result, a candidate needs to enter his/her 12-digit enrollment number. “The online results of the said examinations will be available on the following websites on that day from 02:30 p.m.onwards by entering the l2-digit Roll & Number excluding the hyphen,” reads the official notification.
DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY CU RESULT 2022
HOW TO DOWNLOAD CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY CU RESULT 2022?
- Visit the official website of Calcutta University at caluniv.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Notice for publication of Examination Result for B.A./B.Sc. Semester-IV (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2022(under CBCS).”
- Click on the wbresults.nic.in website given in the PDF document.
- Now click on the link that reads, “B.A./B.Sc. Semester-IV (Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2022 (Under CBCS).”
- Enter the roll number and captcha code and click on the submit option.
- Your Calcutta University CU Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.
