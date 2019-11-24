New Delhi: The Calcutta University on November 22 announced the results of B.A./B.Sc. Part II (Honours/General and Major) exam 2019 on its official website.

Candidates who attempted the exam can check their results on wbsresults.nic.in.

Here’s How to Check Calcutta University BA./B.Sc. Part II Exam Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website — wbsresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, ‘BA./B.Sc. Part II (Honours/General and Major) examination 2019 results’.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter all the necessary details including your roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: Your ‘Calcutta University BA./B.Sc. Part II Exam Result 2019’ will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the same for future use.