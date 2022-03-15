CU Result 2021: Calcutta University Results 2021 for 3rd Semester of BA, B.Sc, and B.Com courses has been released today at 2:30 PM. Those who have appeared for CU BA, B.Sc, and B.Com exams can download their results from the official website of West Bengal Examination Results, wbresults.nic.in. Also Read - Baroda UP Bank Recruitment 2022: Today Last Date to Apply For 250 Posts on barodaupbank.in

Students will need their Roll Number in order to check their Calcutta University Results 2021 for 3rd Semester. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download the results. Follow the steps given below.

Calcutta University Results 2021: Here’s How to check CU 3rd Semester Results

Visit the official website, wbresults.nic.in .

. Click on the link that reads, ‘B.A./B.Sc.Semester-III(Honours/General/Major)Examinations,2021(Under CBCS).’

Enter your Roll Number and click on submit option.

Your Calcutta University Results 2021 will be displayed for Semester 3.

Save, Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link given above to access results. Calcutta University is one of the oldest universities in the country.