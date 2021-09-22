Calicut University Admission: If you are planning to take admission to colleges affiliated with Calicut University, then here are the new guidelines you need to know. As fatalities have increased due to issues like domestic violence, and dowry, Calicut University has come up with a new initiative– Anti dowry declaration letter. Students who wish to take admission in colleges affiliated with CU need to sign a declaration letter that states that the candidate will neither accept nor give dowry during the marriage ceremony. The Vice-chancellor of Calicut University has proposed the anti-dowry declaration letter.Also Read - 21 Differently-Abled Couples to Tie Knot at Mass Wedding in Udaipur, Will Endorse 'Say No To Dowry' Campaign

An official notice has been issued to the concerned principals of the affiliated colleges by the University. The official notice further mentions that students, who have already taken admission for the academic year(2021-2022) need to submit the letter.

The rule for anti-dowry declaration letter will be in effect from the present academic year and will be applicable to all affiliated colleges with the Calicut University be it government, self-financed, and aided colleges. The declaration letter mentions that students will neither give nor take dowry in any form be it directly or indirectly. The letter has to be attached by the parents and students during the admission procedure.

The notice reads as, “At the time of admission, it is strictly directed to obtain a declaration from every student and parent, regarding demand or non-acceptance of dowry, not giving or receiving dowry directly or indirectly.”

In 2020, nearly 7,000 deaths have been reported in India, as per the Statista Research Deparatment. These deaths were related to dowry.