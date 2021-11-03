IPCAP Allotment list 2021: The University of Calicut has declared its Integrated Programme Common Admission Process Allotment Result 2021 on Nov 3, 2021. The admission will commence from Nov 9, 2021, and will continue till Nov 11, 2021.Also Read - HPBoSE Term 1 Board Exams Date Sheet 2021-22 Released: Class 10 Exams From Nov 20, Class 12 Exams From Nov 18

Those candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 Counselling, can download the allotment letter from the official website of the University of Calicut which is uoc.ac.in.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Calicut University will conduct its integrated PG admission process online. According to the official notice, those candidates who have secured allotment, must confirm their allotment by paying the mandatory fee. All candidates must access their Calicut University Allotment 2021 letter by providing credentials such as CAPID, security code, and password.

Once the candidates have received their allotment letter, then they need to pay the mandatory fee before 4:00 PM, Nov 6, 2021.

IPCAP Allotment list 2021: How to Download

Go to the official website of the University of Calicut which is uoc.ac.in.

Then, click on the Directorate of Admission section present on the homepage.

A new window will open. Click on the link that says, ”IPCAP 2021: First Allotment.”

One can also click on the direct link available here IPCAP 2021: First Allotment.

Enter the necessary credentials such as CAPID, security code, password to log in.

Now, check, save, download and take a printout of the Calicut University Allotment letter 2021.

For more updates, the candidate must check the official website of the University of Calicut.