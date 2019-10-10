Calicut University Result 2019: Calicut University on Thursday released the first semester results of Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) on its official website. Students who attempted either of the exams can check their scores on the official website of Calicut University Pareeksha Bhavan, i.e., cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.

Here’s How to Check Your Calicut University Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link.

Step 3: Now, enter all the login credentials including your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: After checking your scores, take a printout or download the result for future use.