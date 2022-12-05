Calicut University Result 2022 for 3rd and 8th Semester Exams Released on uoc.ac.in | Steps to Check Score Here

Calicut University Result 2022 released

New Delhi: The University of Calicut released the Calicut University UOC Result 2022 for the 3rd and 8th semesters on Monday. The candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check results on the official website of the university i.e. uoc.ac.

UOC 3rd Semester Result 2022 is released for various undergraduate, UG courses including BA, BSc, BCA and others. The results are released for various programs for Regular, Supplementary/Improvement exams.

Calicut University Result 2022: How to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can download the results:

Visit the official website–uoc.ac.in

Click on the Result tab

A new page with UOC result link would open

Click on the respective result link for 3rd or 8th semester

Key in your registration number and security code on the login page

Submit credentials and access the UOC login

Check the result and download the same

Take a printout for future references

Calicut University conducts exams for various courses like B.Voc, BA, B.Sc, B.PEd, B.Com, B.Ed, B.arch, B.Tech, B.Sc, BA, LLB, BBA, PG Diploma, MBBS, MA, M.Sc, MSW, MTA, MA, M.Tech and the candidates are required to score the passing marks as set the university to qualify the exams.