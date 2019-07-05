Calicut University UG CAP 4th allotment list: The University of Calicut will on Friday release the fourth allotment results for admission to the undergraduate course 2019 on its official website at ugcap.uoc.ac.in.

As per a notification by released by Calicut University, fourth allotment list was supposed to be out on June 4. However, another notification was issued later which said that the list would release on June 5.

Here is How You Can Check Calicut University UG CAP 4th Allotment List:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ugcap.uoc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Calicut University UG CAP 4th’

Step 3: On the login page, enter all the details asked including registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout or download the result for the same.