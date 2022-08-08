New Delhi/Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology or IIT Madras has recorded the highest ever number of job offers received during campus placements in the current academic year, reported NDTV. Almost 80 per cent of the students who had registered received job offers.Also Read - AAI ATC Admit Card 2022 Released; Direct Link, Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here

A total of 1,199 job offers were received from 380 companies during Phases I and II of campus placements for the 2021-22 academic year. Additionally, 231 pre-placement offers (PPOs) were received from students' summer internships, taking the total number of job offers to 1,430. This is significantly higher than the previous highest of 1,151 recorded during the 2018-19 academic year.

The tally also includes 45 international offers from 14 companies, which is another record high. Furthermore, 131 start-ups made as many as 199 offers during Phases I and II of campus placement this year. All the 61 MBA Students were also placed this year, leading to 100 per cent placement for IIT Madras' Department of Management Studies.

Average offered salary Rs 21.48 lpa

The average salary offer received by students during campus placements for 2021-22 is Rs 21.48 lakh per annum, while the highest salary offered is USD 250,000 or roughly Rs 1.98 crore, said IIT Madras in a statement.

Companies to make international offers

A total of 45 international offers were made in Phase I, out of which 11 offers came from Rakuten Mobile, Inc. Other international offers came from Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc., Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid and Uber.

Record-high job offers: Placement cell, IIT Madras

“Placements reflect a quantifiable outcome of the value-addition to students at an academic institution. We are thrilled that our students have done exceptionally well in the 2021-22 placements that have led to record-high job offers,” said Prof CS Shankar Ram, outgoing Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras.

“This is a testament to the exceptional curricular training and co-curricular opportunities received by our students at IIT Madras. On behalf of IIT Madras, I thank our recruiters for this successful season and hope that they continue to engage with us for Placements and other activities. I thank our institute placement team and administration for their unstinted support and efforts,” he added.