Canada Introduces New Verification Process to Safeguard International Students from Fraud

To safeguard international students from fraud, the Canadian Government has introduced a new verification process set to commence in December this year.

Study Abroad: To safeguard international students from fraud, the Canadian Government has introduced a new verification process set to commence in December this year. Starting December 1, 2023, post-secondary designated learning institutions (DLI) will be required to confirm every applicant’s letter of acceptance through a new verification process before a study permit is issued. Canada stands as one of the foremost preferred destinations for international students.

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, has announced plans to implement several measures aimed at strengthening Canada’s International Student Program and at better protecting genuine students from fraud. These measures include the following:

Starting December 1, 2023, post-secondary designated learning institutions (DLI) will be required to confirm every applicant’s letter of acceptance directly with IRCC. This new, enhanced verification process aims to protect prospective students from letter‑of‑acceptance fraud and to help them avoid similar problems that some students faced earlier this year as a result of fraud investigations. It will also ensure that study permits are issued based only on genuine letters of acceptance. In time for the fall 2024 semester, IRCC will adopt a “recognized institution” framework to benefit post-secondary DLIs that set a higher standard for services, support and outcomes for international students. These DLIs will benefit, for example, from the priority processing of study permits for applicants who plan to attend their school. In the coming months, IRCC will complete an assessment of Post-Graduation Work Permit Program criteria and begin introducing reforms to better calibrate it to meet the needs of the Canadian labour market, as well as regional and Francophone immigration goals.

“Through these measures, we are taking action against nefarious actors who have preyed on genuine students for financial gain by identifying every fraudulent letter of acceptance soon after it is submitted,” reads the official statement.

The newly improved verification process has a dual purpose: firstly, it seeks to protect prospective students from fraudulent letter-of-acceptance schemes, and secondly, it aims to prevent the complications encountered by certain students earlier in the year due to fraud investigations. It will also ensure that study permits are issued based only on genuine letters of acceptance.

“In June, following investigations into fraudulent admissions letters, an IRCC taskforce was formed to work with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to review the cases of affected students and graduates. The goal of this work was to prevent genuine students from facing removal from Canada,” reads IRCC statement.

India-Canada Relation: Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Earlier this month, Canada said that out of the 38,000 visas for Indians, it will only be able to process 20,000 by the end of December this year due to a recent reduction of staff on the ground. As per the IANS report, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) which processes the visa applications, had its staff reduced from 27 to just five members this month after India, seeking diplomatic parity, asked Canada to withdraw its 41 diplomats.

