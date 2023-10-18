Home

Education

Planning To Study Abroad? Check Recent Changes Made In Canada’s Student Visa Policy, Generic Checklist For Study Permit

Planning To Study Abroad? Check Recent Changes Made In Canada’s Student Visa Policy, Generic Checklist For Study Permit

If you're planning to study abroad and your aim is to get through a college in Canada, take a look at all the recent changes made in Canada's student visa policy and the generic checklist for a study permit, as released by IRCC..

Canada Student Visa Policy Recent Changes For Indians

New Delhi: With the passing years, competition in the field of education has been ever-growing and students are extremely aware of their aspirations, what they want in terms of their education and where do they see themselves in future. There are a lot of students who grow up with the dream of studying abroad and quite a few aim to go to Canada for higher education. For the past few days, India and Canada have been going through a diplomatic row and the Indian students in Canada have been assured that the diplomatic issues will not affect them. Nonetheless, there have been quite a few changes in the Canadian Visa Policies in the past few years; let us take a look at the changes made in Canada’s Student Visa Policy and also the Generic Checklist for a Study Permit, as issued by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC)..

Trending Now

Student Visa In Canada: Changes In Past Five Years

There is a specific process that students have to follow in order to get their student visa from Canada and most study permits are processed within the 60-day service standard. In 2018, the Student Direct Stream (SDS) Programme was introduced by Canada under which, the applicants were required to meet a particular eligibility criteria including financial requirements and language proficiency. This programme is a study permit application process for selected countries and India is a part of it. In 2020, additional support was introduced by the country for the international students who were beginning new online programs; this was for problems raised by Canadian institutions regarding paying for programmes and students enrolling.

You may like to read

In 2021, because of the travel restrictions during Covid-19, temporary measures were introduced; they included a temporary two-stage approval process for international students who were unsuccessful in providing their necessary documents for application but were pursuing distance learning programmes. Under these temporary measures, students could count their online study time abroad for their post-graduation work permit (PGWS) after receiving initial approval, if they met all requirements.

Apart from these changes, according to a report by Indian Express, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is planning to introduce a new institution framework by 2024 in its student visa programme. The framework aims at modernising the International Student Program (ISP) which is managed by IRCC and evaluate post-secondary institutions on the basis of sustainable intake, compliance monitoring, safety, overall quality of international student experience and identification of genuine students.

Study Permit Application: General Checklist

As issued by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the Generic Checklist for international students regarding their application for a study permit includes the following points.. This checklist should be used in conjunction with the IMM 5483 Document Checklist for a

Study Permit. Any document not in English or French must be accompanied by a certified translation Failure to submit all required documentation may result in refusal or delay processing. False statements or submission of fraudulent documents will result in refusal. You may be required to attend an interview. A medical exam is required for study program exceeding 6 months. Study permit applicants can undergo up-front medical examinations, per instructions below. We strongly recommend that you submit your application at least three months ahead of your proposed date of travel. Applications that are received after 01 April for May entry, after 01 August for September entry and after 01 December for January entry will not normally be processed in time for the start of classes and may be refused. When submitting your completed and signed application form, be sure to include the barcode page. Accompanying spouse and children of all ages must submit their own application forms.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES