Toronto: In a move that could affect the future of many Indian students, the Canadian province of Quebec, along with the national government, has decided to tighten regulations for procuring work permits for certain graduates of non-subsidised private educational institutions. In the new regulations that will come into effect from September 1, 2023, students will get access to Quebec's post-graduation work permit only if they graduate from a subsidised study programme at colleges and universities monitored by the provincial government.

Notably, this new regulation will impact thousands of international students, including Indians, who come to Canada to get work permits after completing their course, a necessity to get permanent residency of the country.

Nearly 5,000 students had got work permits through such non-subsidised educational institutes from 2016 to 2018 and the number jumped sharply to 11,500 between 2019-21.

The fees charged by such non-subsidised educational institutes often range between 15,000 to 25,000 Canadian Dollars which is roughly Rs 9 to 15 lakh in Indian currency.

Recently, a joint statement issued by Quebec’s Minister of Immigration Jean Boulet and Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser said that the move will improve ‘programme integrity’ and protect Canada’s reputation of being a preferred choice for foreign students.

For thousands of international students including Indians, Canada has emerged as one of the top foreign destinations for education and work.

A 2021 Mentor Conference Polls conducted by foreign Admits stated that 64 per cent of the total students who planned to study abroad wanted to do it either in Canada or US. Moreover, 79 per cent of the students believed that studying in foreign universities will boost their employability and chances of working with reputed organisations.

The poll revealed that highest number of such students were from Maharashtra at 16.31 per cent. The other states included Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.