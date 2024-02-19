By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Canada Updates Rules, Extends PG Work Permit to 3-Years For All Master’s Graduates
Canada Rules: The Government of Canada has updated the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program (PGWPP) policy for graduates of master’s degree programs. Sharing a post on X, the Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) wrote,” Effective February 15, 2024, changes to the Post-Graduation Work Permit Program (PGWPP) for graduates of master’s degree programs will come into force. In recognition that graduates of master’s degree programs are excellent candidates to succeed in Canada’s labour market and potentially transition to permanent residence, you could be eligible for a 3-year PGWP even if the length of their study program may have been less than two years.”
