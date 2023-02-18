Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply For Chief Digital Officer, Other Posts at canarabank.com. Details Here
Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates are requested to apply Online through the link given in Bank’s website www.canarabank.com.
Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Canara Bank has invited applications from eligible Indian citizens for appointment for the posts of Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO), and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) on a contract basis. Eligible candidates are requested to apply Online through the link given in Bank’s website www.canarabank.com. The last date to submit the application form is March 6, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details in the table given below.
Also Read:
Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here
|Canara Bank Recruitment 2023
|Important Dates
|Event
|Date
|Opening date for submission of application
|15.02.2023
|Closing date for submission of application
|06.03.2023
Canara Bank Job Vacancy 2023: Check Post-Wise Vacancy Details Here
|Name of the Post
|Group Chief Risk
Officer (GCRO)
|Chief Digital
Officer (CDO)
|Chief Technology
Officer (CTO)
|Number of Posts
|01
|01
|01
Canara Bank Vacancy 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here
|Name of the Post
|Age
(In years)
|Educational Qualification
|Check Notification
|Group
Chief Risk
Officer
|Less than
55
|Graduation/PostGraduation in any discipline from a recognized University(recognized / approved by Govt., Govt. bodies / AICTE) with 1. Professional Certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals
Canara Bank Selection Process
The selection is proposed to be undertaken on the basis of screening/shortlisting and interview/interaction. However, Bank may decide the modalities of selection depending on the number/scope of applications received. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification shared below.
You may like to read
Canara Bank Job Notification PDF Direct Link
How to Apply For Canara Bank Jobs?
Candidates are required to apply online through Bank’s official website www.canarabank.com → Career → Recruitment → RP 1/2023 – ENGAGEMENT OF GCRO, CDO AND CTO. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted. (ii) Candidates are required to have a valid personal Email ID and Mobile Number. It should be kept active till completion of this selection process. All the communication will be sent to the candidates to their respective e-mail id only.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.