Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply For Chief Digital Officer, Other Posts at canarabank.com. Details Here

Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates are requested to apply Online through the link given in Bank’s website www.canarabank.com.

Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply for these posts.

Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Canara Bank has invited applications from eligible Indian citizens for appointment for the posts of Group Chief Risk Officer (GCRO), Chief Digital Officer (CDO), and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) on a contract basis. Eligible candidates are requested to apply Online through the link given in Bank’s website www.canarabank.com. The last date to submit the application form is March 6, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details in the table given below.

Canara Bank Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Canara Bank Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Event Date Opening date for submission of application 15.02.2023 Closing date for submission of application 06.03.2023

Canara Bank Job Vacancy 2023: Check Post-Wise Vacancy Details Here

Name of the Post Group Chief Risk

Officer (GCRO) Chief Digital

Officer (CDO) Chief Technology

Officer (CTO) Number of Posts 01 01 01

Canara Bank Vacancy 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Name of the Post Age

(In years) Educational Qualification Check Notification Group

Chief Risk

Officer Less than

55 Graduation/PostGraduation in any discipline from a recognized University(recognized / approved by Govt., Govt. bodies / AICTE) with 1. Professional Certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals PDF

Canara Bank Selection Process

The selection is proposed to be undertaken on the basis of screening/shortlisting and interview/interaction. However, Bank may decide the modalities of selection depending on the number/scope of applications received. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification shared below.

Canara Bank Job Notification PDF Direct Link

How to Apply For Canara Bank Jobs?

Candidates are required to apply online through Bank’s official website www.canarabank.com → Career → Recruitment → RP 1/2023 – ENGAGEMENT OF GCRO, CDO AND CTO. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted. (ii) Candidates are required to have a valid personal Email ID and Mobile Number. It should be kept active till completion of this selection process. All the communication will be sent to the candidates to their respective e-mail id only.

