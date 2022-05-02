Canara Bank Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. Canara Bank has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, and others. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.canmoney.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 12 vacancies will be filled in the organization. It is to be noted that the last date for Receipt of a physical application is May 20, 2022. For all the above posts, the candidates shall possess computer proficiency.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 67 Posts Before May 12| Check Eligibility, Application Fee Here
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 20 May 2022
Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Deputy Manager-Backoffice: 2 Posts
- Assistant Manager Backoffice(1) IT Network Administrator: 2 Posts
- Assistant Manager Backoffice: 1 Post
- Junior Officer on Contract Kyc/Backoffice: 2 Posts
- Deputy Manager Backoffice(2): 2 Posts
- Junior Officer on ContractKyc/Backoffice: 2 Posts
- Assistant Manager –IT Network Administrator: 1 Post
Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Manager (Information Technology) Network Administrator: Minimum 50% marks or equivalent grade in 4 years BE / B Tech degree in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics & Communication Engineering / Instrumentation or MCA.
- Deputy Manager (Backoffice): Degree with a minimum score of 50% marks in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.
- Junior Officer On Contract Kyc/Backoffice/Retail: Graduate in any stream from a recognized University having secured a minimum of 50% marks.
For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below:
Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- Deputy Manager-Backoffice: 22-30 years
- Junior Officer on ContractKyc/Backoffice: 20-28 years
- Junior Officer on ContractKyc/Backoffice(1): 20-28 years
- Assistant Manager –IT Network Administrator: 22-30 years
Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Process
As per the official notification, the selection for the aforesaid posts is on the basis of Short-listing and interviews.
Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?
As per the official notification, the candidate have to send the physical application forms available on the website www.canmoney.in through Regd.post/Speed Post.