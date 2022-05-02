Canara Bank Recruitment 2022: Candidates who wish to join the banking sector, here comes a golden job opportunity for you. Canara Bank has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager, and others. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website —www.canmoney.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 12 vacancies will be filled in the organization. It is to be noted that the last date for Receipt of a physical application is May 20, 2022. For all the above posts, the candidates shall possess computer proficiency.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 67 Posts Before May 12| Check Eligibility, Application Fee Here

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 20 May 2022

Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Deputy Manager-Backoffice: 2 Posts

Assistant Manager Backoffice(1) IT Network Administrator: 2 Posts

Assistant Manager Backoffice: 1 Post

Junior Officer on Contract Kyc/Backoffice: 2 Posts

Deputy Manager Backoffice(2): 2 Posts

Junior Officer on ContractKyc/Backoffice: 2 Posts

Assistant Manager –IT Network Administrator: 1 Post

Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager (Information Technology) Network Administrator: Minimum 50% marks or equivalent grade in 4 years BE / B Tech degree in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics & Communication Engineering / Instrumentation or MCA.

Minimum 50% marks or equivalent grade in 4 years BE / B Tech degree in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics & Communication Engineering / Instrumentation or MCA. D eputy Manager (Backoffice): Degree with a minimum score of 50% marks in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Degree with a minimum score of 50% marks in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Junior Officer On Contract Kyc/Backoffice/Retail: Graduate in any stream from a recognized University having secured a minimum of 50% marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared below:

Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Deputy Manager-Backoffice: 22-30 years

Junior Officer on ContractKyc/Backoffice: 20-28 years

Junior Officer on ContractKyc/Backoffice(1): 20-28 years

Assistant Manager –IT Network Administrator: 22-30 years

Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

As per the official notification, the selection for the aforesaid posts is on the basis of Short-listing and interviews.

Canara Bank Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?

As per the official notification, the candidate have to send the physical application forms available on the website www.canmoney.in through Regd.post/Speed Post.