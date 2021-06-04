AP Board Exam 2021: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board examinations, the chorus for the scrapping of upcoming state board exams for classes 10 and 12 grew louder. While Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Haryana followed the steps of CBSE and cancelled both class 10 and 12 board exams, states like Andhra Pradesh have declared that both SSC and Inter exams will be held as per the schedule. Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 Likely to be Held in THIS Month, State Education Minister Makes Big Announcement. Read Details

Notably, AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has recently written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal regarding the conduction of Intermediate exams in the state.

In the letter, the minister apprised Nishank about the state government plan and said that the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) is planning to conduct class 12 exams in August and declare the results within 40 days. He asserted that the schedule for AP Board Exam 2021 will be released 15 days prior to the examinations.

Following this, several students took to Twitter and registered their protest demanding the cancellation of classes 10 and 12 AP board examination. “Please help Andhra Pradesh students. The government is not canceling 10, 11 12 board exams”, a student tweeted. Students have started the #cancelapboardexams2021 campaign on Twitter to intensify their protest.

Read some of the tweets here:

@Jahnavi51798435 a student from Andhra Pradesh

Wants no offline Exams!#cancelapboardexams

When CBSE board can do

What stops other states

To #CancelAllExams

Safety of Children is most important in Pandemic conditions!

Why take risk of Offline Exams? — Pradeep Rawat🇮🇳 (@thepradeeprawat) June 3, 2021

Earlier last month, the state board had said that it won’t cancel exams to “ensure that the students do not suffer any loss”. However, it had to postpone AP SSC examinations 2021 until further notice as multiple petitions were filed in the high court seeking deferment of crucial exams, scheduled to be held from June 7 to June 16, 2021.

“Andhra Pradesh Government postponed class 10th examination and will review the situation in July”, the official notification released by Chief Minister’s office had said.

Earlier, students had also signed an online petition on change.org demanding postponement of exams due to the deteriorating COVID-19 situation.

“The Andhra Pradesh government is not taking any charge towards cancelling the examinations even after discussing about this issue in the meeting. Once again I urge the education minister Audimulapu Suresh and our chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to look into this matter and cancel all the examinations to be held next month,” the petitioner had said.

In 2020, the Andhra Pradesh government had cancelled both SSC and Inter examinations and promoted students in the wake of COVID-19 situation in the state at that time. Will the govt follow the same process this year?

Stay tuned to this place for education-related news.