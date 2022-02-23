Cancel Board Exams 2022 LIVE: All eyes are set on the Supreme Court as it will hear plea seeking cancellation of offline physical examinations to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) and other state boards. The matter will be taken up by a bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar, the same bench that passed a ruling on the board exams in 2021. For the unversed, the plea has been filed by child rights activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai, on the behalf of students from more than 15 states. Students have cited various reasons behind their demand like if classes were online then exams should also be conducted online and not offline. “This is regarding Class 10 and 12 board examinations. Physical examination should not be held due to the pandemic. In most of the States during the lockdown period of June – December 2020, no classes were provided to students. Almost 98% of colleges/schools of all the states had not conducted any online class for students in that period”, the petition mentioned. Stay here for LIVE Updates on Board Exams, Supreme Court hearing and other information regarding CBSE 10th, 12th exams.Also Read - Board Exams 2022: Supreme Court to Hear Tomorrow Plea Against Offline CBSE, ICSE And State Board Examinations | Latest Updates

14: 12 PM: Such kinds of Petitions only confuse the students, the court said dismissing students’ plea.

14: 10 PM: During the hearing, senior advocate Padmanabhan said that the time limit for results declaration is important. Replying to this the court said that entertaining such petitions only creates confusion.

14:00 PM: SC begins hearing.

13:30 PM: The Supreme Court would begin hearing at 2 PM. Firstly, it would discuss the CBSE exams and later state boards.

13:04 PM: In a reply before the Supreme Court, NIOS said that all arrangements have been made to conduct exams in April in compliance with COVID protocols.

12:33 PM: CBSE Board exam should be held physically since COVID situation has improved: CBSE likely to tell Supreme Court. Hearing at 2 PM. Stay tuned.

11:00 AM: The bench was expected to take up the matter at 10:30 AM but due to connectivity issues, the court will take up the matter at 2 PM now.

10:30 AM: Students’ Demands:- Directions to the CBSE/CISCE/NIOS and state boards to pass a notification regarding alternate mode of assessment of students instead of offline exams; Pass direction to conduct an improvement exam for those who are not satisfied with internal assessment; Constitute a committee to decide the formula of assessment of students, including compartment students, and declare the result within a time limit and deadline.

10:00 AM: The court will announce the verdict only if the hearing is concluded today.

08:10 AM: Yesterday, a bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar had stated that an advanced copy of the petition needs to be served to the CBSE and other concerned respondents in the case. “You presently serve an advanced copy to the CBSE. Not the states. We will list it tomorrow. We have no problem. Liberty to serve an advance copy to standing counsel for concerned respondents”, Live Law quoted Justice Khanwilkar as saying

08:00 AM: While students are hopeful, the apex court earlier had dismissed such pleas. Experts also were of the view that there is no reason to cancel the exams this year.

07: 45 AM: Justice AM Khanwilkar will hear the students’ petition against offline board exams. However, teachers have reportedly asked students to not wait for the Supreme Court’s decision and start preparation.

07:35 AM: As per the official notification, CBSE 10th 12th Term 2 Exams would begin from April 26, 2022 and the detailed date sheet will be released soon.