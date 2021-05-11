Cancel Class 12 Board Exam Demand: Amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, demands for cancelling upcoming Class 12 board exams have grown louder. Taking to Twitter, a large section of students have argued that board exams should be cancelled and marks should be awarded on the basis of the assessment plan of class 10. Notably, several boards including CBSE, CISCE, and state boards have postponed class 12 exams and cancelled the exams for class 10 due to the surge in COVID cases. While announcing the cancellation of CBSE class 10 board exams, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that the decision regarding class 12 students will be taken in June after reviewing the COVID situation across the country. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Result 2021: BIG Update, Link to Upload 10th Marks by Schools Activated

Online Petition To Cancel Board Exams 2021

In the wake of rising COVID cases, students have also filed a petition on Change.org, asking the government to cancel the board exams. The petition has crossed 72,000 signatures by May 10. “The problem is of covid cases. As the cases are increasing day by day how education system can conduct board exams that are to risky in light to once life. Will education system take responsibility of students who will be tested positive,” the petitioner said.

“The situation in India is getting worse day by day! When there were only a few cases in the country they cancelled the remaining board exams and now when the situation getting worse the government organized offline boards exam. What about students safety? what about the students who tested positive during the offline boards exam? I urge the education ministry to look into this matter and some serious action needs to be taken on this,” the petitioner added.

#SaveBoardStudents Campaign On Twitter

Using the hashtag #saveboardstudents, several candidates have launched an online campaign to press their demands. “It is impossible for us to write boards this year…please evaluate us just like the 10th graders,” another student said.

One of the students said that it is crime to keep Class 12 students in uncertainty with so much chaos around. “Please cancel the board exams and release us from this mental torture. Only the ones affected and those who have lost their loved ones can understand the real pain,” he tweeted.

Check Some of The Tweets Here:

The resources are less when it's compared to the numbers of cases. We the student's of class XII aren't vaccinated till now. I would urge the higher officials to declare their decision asap. The situation isn't appropriate for exams. #saveboardsstudents @PMOIndia @DrRPNishank — Somtirtha Sen (@itsSS03) May 10, 2021

From 11th May Support UP board Students

Use following HASHTAG#saveboardstudents pic.twitter.com/kdfYiletKR — Dr. (Prof.) Ashish Mahendra(Education Counsellor) (@DrAsh_Mahendra) May 10, 2021

Please cancel our board exam 2021.

Save student life. #saveboardstudents pic.twitter.com/Q1d6ncepbR — Ankush (@JustUsing121) May 10, 2021

#saveboardstudents

Respected @DrRPNishank @cbseindia29

Looking at the Current Situation,we request you to not to put students/teacher life at risk by conducting Boards.Situation is very alarming pls cancel exams or make it optional #saveboardstudents

pic.twitter.com/Z3JnFlhyNE — Vinit choudhary (@Vinitchoudhar47) May 10, 2021

Earlier last month, CBSE had postponed the class 12 exams and cancelled Class 10 exams following the relentless demands of students across the country. The Centre had stated that class 12 exams would be held later and that the situation would be reviewed on 1 June by the Board. “A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations. The board will also issue a revised schedule for Class 12th board exams on June 1”, it said.

Soon after, a number of state boards as well as the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) followed suit and announced cancellations/postponement in view of the ongoing pandemic.