CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021: A day after the Maharashtra board postponed the class 10 and 12 board examinations in the wake of rising coronavirus cases, all eyes are now set on the Education Ministry to issue a clarification regarding the conduction of upcoming CBSE board exam 2021, scheduled to begin from May 4. Notably, students, as well as their parents, have demanded that CBSE class 10, 12 board exams be cancelled since the COVID situation is deteriorating. Over 5 lakh students have signed an online petition on Change.org demanding the cancellation and postponement of exams.

Govt, CBSE Likely to Reconsider Board Exam Dates

Now, the latest reports have claimed that the government is reconsidering its decision to conduct the CBSE board examinations in pen and paper (offline) mode. Both Education Ministry and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials are reportedly discussing if the class 10, 12 board exams should be deferred since COVID cases are rising exponentially.

Speaking to Indian Express, sources close to the Education Ministry said that it seems 'difficult' to conduct the board exams at this time. While the government is open to reconsidering the exam dates, CBSE officials are of the view that it was too early to indicate the changes to the schedule, reported IE.

Cancel Board Exams 2021: Delhi CM, Congress Leaders to Govt

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to cancel the CBSE board examinations amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital. Addressing a presser on Tuesday, Kejriwal said, “6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona. Children’s lives & health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams.”

He further stated that the online method or internal assessment can be used to promote students. “Some alternative methods could be thought of. Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. But CBSE exams should be cancelled,” added the CM.

Congress leaders Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi had asked the government to reconsider its decision. In a letter to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Priyanka asserted that it will be impossible to ensure safety of students at crowded exam centres. “The Government and the CBSE board might want to consider whether they are prepared to own the legal liability for students or others who might be severely affected by the disease in this manner,” she said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the decision to conduct the CBSE exams should be reconsidered. “In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting #CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions. On how many counts does GOI intend to play with the future of India’s youth?” he tweeted yesterday.

Students across India are requesting the cancellation/postponement of the 10th&12th standard board exams or to take them online.I urge the govt take this seriously.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot asked the central government to take students’ demand seriously. He said, “Students across India are requesting the cancellation/postponement of the 10th&12th standard board exams or to take them online. I urge the govt take this seriously.

The 2nd wave of COVID-19 is spreading alarmingly faster; conducting physical exams at centres poses a bigger threat.”

Bollywood Extends Support to Students

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also extended his support to students. “I request everyone to support students who are forced to appear for offline board exams in these tough times. With the number of cases rising to 145k a day I feel there should be an internal assessment method to promote them rather than risking so many lives”, the actor tweeted along with a video appeal.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon said, “A very stressful time for all the students appearing for their board exams. Adults in lockdown mode while children venturing out to give exams. very brave.What about all those families who have senior citizens, or parents with health issues at home, putting them at risk.”

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 Likely to be Postponed

Though an official confirmation is awaited, reports have claimed that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government is planning to postpone the MP Board Exams 2021 till June in view of rising Corona cases in the state.

Speaking to reporters, School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has hinted at the same. “The second wave of Corona is becoming dangerous. So, it would not be easy to conduct the MP Board Exams 2021 in such a situation”, Times Now quoted Parmar is saying.